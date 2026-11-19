The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has said a $350 billion defense reconciliation bill “is not going to happen,” while suggesting a “skinnied down” version with around $100 billion for defense could have better prospects of passing in the waning days of the current Congress. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), during a Hudson Institute discussion on Tuesday, also threw his support behind shifting some items from the Trump administration’s $350 billion mandatory spending request over to the base budget,…