Work on a Sentinel Stage Processing Facility (SPF) for Detachment 9 of Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) has finished, and AFGSC marked the completion with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 5, AFGSC said this month. "The ceremony celebrated the first completed military construction project at Vandenberg in support of the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program," according to AFGSC. "This test facility will serve as the hub for installation of flight test telemetry and range safety systems on Sentinel…