On Sept. 14, U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said that the first launches of satellites for the Space Force’s Space Based Air Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) constellation would begin by the end of September, and U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) said without elaboration on Wednesday, in response to an email question, that those initial launches had occurred in September. In September, Space Force launched two missions that the service deemed "classified," USSF-259 on Sept. 16 and USSF-385…