On Sept. 14, U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said that the first launches of satellites for the Space Force’s Space Based Air Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) constellation would begin by the end of September, and U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) said without elaboration on Wednesday, in response to an email question, that those initial launches had occurred in September. In September, Space Force launched two missions that the service deemed "classified," USSF-259 on Sept. 16 and USSF-385…
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Kaine: NDAA Conference, DoD Approps Heading For Resolution On Similar Timeline
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Senate Appropriators’ $1.07 Trillion Defense Bill Shifts $69 Billion From Reconciliation Request; Shipbuilding, R&D Take Cuts
Senate GOP appropriators have released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense bill that shifts over nearly $69 billion in items the Trump administration had requested via reconciliation, including multi-year […]
Wicker Says Reverting Carrier EMALS To Steam is a ‘Non-Starter,’ Cao Promises Better Communications After Sub Mishap
In a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday for acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called President Trump’s idea to revert aircraft […]
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]