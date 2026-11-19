The upper stage recovery of a SpaceX [SPCX] Starship rocket on Nov. 14 portends more problems ahead for companies seeking to compete with SpaceX for military launches. SpaceX is trying to move from its reliable Falcon 9 rockets to Starship. Sunday’s loss of 40 Amazon [AMZN] low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites aboard United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket marks the first whole scale launch failure in the nearly 20-year history of ULA and sets back the U.S. Space Force’s…
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Congress Updates
Obadal Says Army To Deliver ‘Multi-Year Program Plans’ To Hill, As Appropriators Seek More Transparency
Senate appropriators have called on the Army to provide increased transparency into its major acquisition and modernization efforts, specifically seeking greater insight into the service’s future plans for its aviation […]
HASC Chair Says $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill ‘Not Going To Happen’
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has said a $350 billion defense reconciliation bill “is not going to happen,” while suggesting a “skinnied down” version with around $100 […]
Senate Appropriators Back Army’s UH-60, AH-64 Cuts, Add Funds For More CH-47F Block IIs
Senate appropriators have backed the Army’s proposed plan to reduce procurement of UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters, while restoring funds for the service to buy six more CH-47F […]
Rogers Won’t Seek Waiver To Retain Top GOP Spot On HASC; Kelly, Jackson Confirm Bids
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) will not seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) in the next Congress, a source familiar with the […]
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