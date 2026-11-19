The upper stage recovery of a SpaceX [SPCX] Starship rocket on Nov. 14 portends more problems ahead for companies seeking to compete with SpaceX for military launches. SpaceX is trying to move from its reliable Falcon 9 rockets to Starship. Sunday’s loss of 40 Amazon [AMZN] low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites aboard United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket marks the first whole scale launch failure in the nearly 20-year history of ULA and sets back the U.S. Space Force’s…