Agon on Monday said it has raised $70 million in a Series A round the United Kingdom-based startup will leverage for sovereign European infrastructure and artificial intelligence models for the development of autonomous systems. The investment was led by London-based Northzone. “Europe is in an AI arms race as we enter the era of agentic warfare: intelligent agents and machines that will need to understand their environment, make decisions and adapt at a speed and scale that humans alone cannot…
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Congress Updates
HASC Chair Rogers Casts Doubt On ‘Right To Repair’ Reform Making It Into Final FY ‘27 NDAA
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has cast doubt on Congress including major “Right to Repair” reforms granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment […]
Navy Needs New Foreign-Backed U.S. Shipyard Focused on Frigates, Number Two Navy Civilian Nominee Says
The administration’s nominee to be the second highest civilian Navy official told senators Thursday the government should focus on having a foreign shipbuilder start a new U.S. shipyard focused on […]
Pentagon Needs Overarching Munitions Plan, GAO Says
In response to a charge from the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to examine Pentagon munitions levels and offer recommendations, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new […]
Obadal Says Army To Deliver ‘Multi-Year Program Plans’ To Hill, As Appropriators Seek More Transparency
Senate appropriators have called on the Army to provide increased transparency into its major acquisition and modernization efforts, specifically seeking greater insight into the service’s future plans for its aviation […]
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