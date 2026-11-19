Senate appropriators have called on the Army to provide increased transparency into its major acquisition and modernization efforts, specifically seeking greater insight into the service’s future plans for its aviation and tactical vehicle fleets. Army Under Secretary Mike Obadal told Defense Daily the service intends to provide Congress with “multi-year program plans” for all of its capability portfolios, including aviation, tactical wheeled vehicles and tracked combat vehicles, prior to submitting its fiscal year 2028 budget request. “[It’s about] laying it…