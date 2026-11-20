The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has cast doubt on Congress including major “Right to Repair” reforms granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment in the final version of the annual defense policy bill. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) offered the outlook as work is underway to finish a negotiated fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, with both the House and Senate’s current versions of the legislation including “Right to Repair” provisions. “So this…
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HASC Chair Rogers Casts Doubt On ‘Right To Repair’ Reform Making It Into Final FY ‘27 NDAA
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has cast doubt on Congress including major “Right to Repair” reforms granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment […]
Navy Needs New Foreign-Backed U.S. Shipyard Focused on Frigates, Number Two Navy Civilian Nominee Says
The administration’s nominee to be the second highest civilian Navy official told senators Thursday the government should focus on having a foreign shipbuilder start a new U.S. shipyard focused on […]
Pentagon Needs Overarching Munitions Plan, GAO Says
In response to a charge from the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to examine Pentagon munitions levels and offer recommendations, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new […]
Obadal Says Army To Deliver ‘Multi-Year Program Plans’ To Hill, As Appropriators Seek More Transparency
Senate appropriators have called on the Army to provide increased transparency into its major acquisition and modernization efforts, specifically seeking greater insight into the service’s future plans for its aviation […]
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