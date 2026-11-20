The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has cast doubt on Congress including major “Right to Repair” reforms granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment in the final version of the annual defense policy bill. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) offered the outlook as work is underway to finish a negotiated fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, with both the House and Senate’s current versions of the legislation including “Right to Repair” provisions. “So this…