President Trump has officially nominated Gen. Christopher LaNeve to be the Army’s next chief of staff, according to a new Congressional notification. LaNeve, who is currently vice chief, has been serving in the role in an acting capacity following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s firing of Army Chief Gen. Randy George earlier this year. “Gen. Christopher LaNeve is an exceptional leader who has commanded at every echelon of the Army. He knows exactly what it takes to build a force that…