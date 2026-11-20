U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) is surveying industry to determine whether companies can support a long-term sustainment of the ground segment of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Global Positioning System (GPS) under an envisioned, Sustaining Position, Navigation, and Timing and Integrating with Development to Enhance Readiness (SPIDER) contract that could last up to 10 years with an award in the middle of 2028. "The Space Force has committed to sustaining and modernizing the existing, proven GPS ground segment for…