The top Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee (SAC-D) has said Congress still needs to settle on fiscal year 2027 appropriations toplines as a government shutdown deadline looms and predicted the final defense topline will be “closer to a trillion than $1.5 [trillion]” as Republicans’ reconciliation pathway has appeared to hit a dead end. SAC-D Ranking Member Chris Coons (D-Del.), who is in line to chair the panel in the next Congress, offered the outlook days after Senate appropriators…