Pictured is a U.S. Navy aerial photo of the Pentagon.

40 More F-16s? With U.S. military aid to Ukraine halted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is appealing to Ukraine’s European allies for 40 more F-16 fighters by Lockheed Martin to supplement Ukraine’s several dozen, a significant number of which have been going to Sabena Engineering in Belgium for major maintenance. “The F-16s we have now–the ones shooting down Russian ‘shaheds’ and missiles–spend a lot of time being repaired instead of flying so we need more fighter jets, more F-16s,” Zelenskyy said last week. “Specifically, we need 40 more F-16 fighter jets.” Top Ukrainian and Lockheed Martin have been discussing upgraded F-16s for Ukraine and a possible buy of the company’s Block 70/72 Viper, the newest version of the F-16, which has the AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR), an active electronically scanned array. The SABR replaces the AN/APG-68, originally by Westinghouse, now part of Northrop Grumman.

UGVs in Morocco. The Army said on Nov. 15 that U.S. and Moroccan soldiers recently worked with more than 10 U.S. defense firms to test their unmanned ground vehicles equipped with counter-drone systems during a Needs-Driven Acquisition for Near-Term Operations Accelerated Capability Event (NANO ACE) at the Moroccan Multidomain Training Area. “NANO ACE tested prototype systems that combine autonomous platforms with different payloads, mission management software and robust communications. This test aimed to evaluate semi-autonomous capability sets that extend C-UAS coverage and addressed an emergent U.S. joint force requirement to field integrated, autonomous sensing and effector capabilities on an accelerated acquisition timeline,” the Army said in a statement. “To meet these objectives, industry developers evaluated their systems against strict operational criteria, testing whether the platforms could operate independently on unimproved terrain while surviving a contested electronic warfare environment.”

Trump To Keynote. President Trump will deliver a keynote address on Dec. 4 at the upcoming Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) in Simi Valley, California, the event’s organizers said on Nov. 20. “This marks the first time in RNDF’s 13-year history that we will welcome the Commander in Chief, making this a historic moment for the Forum,” Roger Zakheim, director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, said in a statement. Trump’s address will take place a day before the full forum kicks off, and will be delivered as his administration navigates the GOP’s defeat in the midterms, the status of the Iran war as well as uncertain defense funding plans with his $350 billion defense reconciliation request still pending before Congress.

MARTAC Taiwan. The Florida-based unmanned surface vessel (USV) marker Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) on Nov. 16 announced the opening of a new office in Taiwan, at the famous Taipei 101 building. It also announced the appointment of Anthony van Dyck as Taiwan country manager. The company said this presence will support direct and real-time coordination with Taiwanese customers and partners and operational deployment pending fulfillment of the Taiwan Coat Guard’s recent acquisition of 25 Devil Ray T26 USVs. MARTAC said this will also support co-production with Taiwanese defense contractor Confuian Inc.

FMD International. Fairbanks Morse Defense on Nov. 17 said that 80 percent of its manufacturing products are bound for international markets during a tour of its new Canadian headquarters by Ontario Premier Doug Ford. During the visit, Ford and company leadership discussed opportunities to expand the Naval Handling Facility while affirming a commitment to Ontario’s maritime industrial base. FMS established the Canadian headquarters in Peterborough, Ontario after acquiring the Rolls-Royce Naval Handling facility in July 2026. Since announcing the acquisition, FMD said it has increased the site’s headcount by 17 percent.

Cutter Storis. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) returned to Seattle, its temporary home port on Nov. 14 after completing a 133‑day deployment to the Arctic Ocean and Alaska theater of operations. During this deployment, the Storis traveled over 17,000 nautical miles as the sole U.S. surface vessel in the high arctic to perform maritime safety, security and border control and sovereignty missions. The ships also spent more than 300 hours monitoring foreign-flagged research vessels in the region as part of Operational Frontier Sentinel. “The cutter monitored four Chinese‑flagged research vessels operating over the U.S. extended continental shelf,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. The ship also partnered with the Coast Guard Research and Development Center and the Defense Innovation Unit to evaluate unmanned aircraft systems in extreme‑cold conditions while in the Bering Sea. Research teams conducted five sorties totaling nine flight hours to assess aircraft performance in high‑latitude environments.

Navy Audit. The Navy on Nov. 16 announced that Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao directed the Department of the Navy in an Oct. 28 memo to reach an unmodified, or clean, audit opinion on the Navy General Fund financial statements for Fiscal Year (FY) 2027, a year ahead of a statutory requirement. The memo establishes an accelerated audit goal as a department-wide priority and according to a Navy statement “directs leaders at every echelon to strengthen financial accountability, improve the accuracy and reliability of financial data, and sustain momentum on audit remediation.” Cao directed the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller (OASN (FM&C)) to lead implementation in coordination with the Under Secretary of the Navy and the Chief of Naval Operations.

…Audit Timelines. Arthur Miller, nominated to be assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller, during his Thursday confirmation hearing told senators that currently over 80 percent of Navy assets are in a clear state and the department expects to a get a clear opinion on the working capital found around February 2027 for the FY 2026 statements. He said Cao’s push to move up the date of the general fund opinion for the FY ’27 fiscal statements means that should occur around February or March 2028. “That was a data-driven decision based on a clear-eyed assessment of where the Navy’s at and, if confirmed, I look forward to joining that process, validating all of our audit milestones.” Miller currently serves as the Department of Defense deputy comptroller for budget and appropriations affairs, serving there since November 2025.

NSWCPD Industry Day. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) held a Hybrid Industry Dayon Nov. 5 with over 580 participants, the Navy recently said. The event was focused on giving businesses of all sizes a chance to connect with command leadership, technical experts, contracting personnel, and small business representatives while also earning about the kind of engineer, research and development and sustainment activities needed in fleet readiness. During the day, representatives from eight NSWCPD departments gave briefings covering the command’s engineering, technical and acquisition responsibilities. The event also included two 90-minute networking sessions, giving participants the chance to meet directly with NSWCPD technical departments and contracting personnel. NSWCPD is focused on R&D, test and evaluation, acquisition support and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems and related equipment for surface ships and submarines.

Karman Sub Tailcones. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division in October awarded Karman Space & Defense’s subsidiary Seemann Composites LLC a $31 million contract with a five-year ordering period to support manufacturing of Virginia-class attack submarine (SSN) propulsors. Karman on Nov. 20 said this specifically includes production of propulsor tailcones for the SSNs. The company said this award includes securing long-lead materials, reducing production risk, and strengthening the submarine industrial base and is structured primarily as a firm-fixed-price, contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee options for nonrecurring engineering and specialized engineering services. The work will occur at the company’s Gulfport, Miss., facility and was competitively procured with two total offers received. “The Navy’s ability to expand submarine production depends on a reliable industrial base capable of delivering highly specialized capabilities at scale. Meeting that challenge requires sustained investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities and a relentless focus on execution,” Jon Rambeau, chief executive officer of Karman Space & Defense, said in a statement.

…More Than $2 Billion. This month, the Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman a nearly $80 million contract for SABR, a contract that brings the total award amount to more than $2 billion, according to the service. The company’s radar plant in Linthicum Heights, Md. is to perform the contract work until the end of next year.

From Blue Origin to Merlin. Boston’s Merlin Labs, which has been developing autonomy for U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) C-130Js and Air Force KC-135 tankers, said the company’s board of directors has named board member Bob Smith, a former CEO of Blue Origin, as Merlin’s interim CEO after the resignation of Merlin founder Matt George as CEO. “Merlin’s autonomy software is flying today, and as we enter our next phase, our priorities are clear–deliver for our customers, including USSOCOM and AFRICOM programs; grow our pipeline; keep building Merlin Pilot; and invest with discipline to protect our strong balance sheet,” Smith said on Thursday in a company statement. Merlin Pilot is the company’s autonomous system, and Merlin Labs has been developing an autonomous casualty evacuation system for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Indo-Pacific Support. MANTECH said on Nov. 16 it has been awarded a seven-year, $2.9 Billion Indo-Pacific Logistics and Sustainment Services (ILS2) contract to provide “rapid theater logistics support and operational readiness” for U.S. Special Operations Command–Pacific (SOCPAC) and its mission partners. “MANTECH will deliver a decisive competitive advantage through a resilient, integrated network of comprehensive logistics capabilities combined with advanced, emerging, asymmetric and adaptive solutions,” the company said in a statement. “MANTECH will combine a comprehensive inventory of multi-domain assets that drive enhanced access and rapid speed-to-requirement execution. These include an extensive array of maritime, aerial and ground platforms in support of US PACOM mission partners. This approach delivers flexible, fully integrated logistics solutions designed to ensure continuous operational readiness across the entire US PACOM Area of Responsibility.”

DesJarlais Defeated. Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), chair of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee, conceded on Nov. 16 in his race against Democrat Victoria Broderick to represent Tennessee’s 4th district. DesJarlais joins several senior GOP members of HASC that lost their reelection bid, to include Vice Chair Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), who also previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

DoD Fails Audit. The Pentagon has failed its ninth consecutive audit, but the department said on Nov. 16 noted it anticipates that final results anticipated in February will confirm its achieved clean opinions for more than 56 percent of its assets and over 90 percent of its liabilities. In the FY 2026 audit, auditors verified the [Pentagon] is building on progress to achieve five new or improved audit opinions, “reinforcing progress and accountability to the American taxpayer and stewardship over resources.” “In the FY 2026 audit, auditors verified the [Pentagon] is building on progress to achieve five new or improved audit opinions, reinforcing progress and accountability to the American taxpayer and stewardship over resources,” the department said in a statement.

Additive Manufacturing Survey. The Pentagon on Nov. 16 also announced the launch of a national additive manufacturing assessment with the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security intended to “identify and dismantle the qualification cost and timeline barriers hindering the scaling of additive manufacturing across the defense industrial base.” The assessment is expected to survey approximately 500 manufacturing entities across the U.S. “The resulting data will directly shape future defense procurement policies, drive common qualification standards across the military departments and inform targeted capital investments to scale domestic industrial capacity,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “The survey evaluates capital expenditures, machine utilization, powder and feedstock supply lines, and software integration across aerospace, maritime, munitions, space, and ground vehicle sectors.”

Short-Range C-UAS. Northrop Grumman on Nov. 17 detailed a recent live-fire demonstration of an integrated, mobile solution for short-range counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) defense that utilized its Bushmaster Chain Gun, “advanced ammunition” and the Mobile Acquisition Cueing and Effector (M-ACE) system. During the demo, conducted against a “realistic operational scenario,” the company said the M-ACE system “detected, identified and tracked drones, then cued a nearby Bushmaster Chain Gun with a precise target location” before the M230LF30x113mm cannon fired XM1211 proximity ammunition and defeated multiple drones. “By integrating these proven capabilities, we’re delivering an effective, scalable counter-drone solution that warfighters are using today. This integrated approach enables rapid drone detection and defeat while on the move, delivering the responsiveness and mobility needed to counter evolving threats,” Dave Fine, Northrop Grumman’s vice president of armament systems, said in a statement.

O’Connor to GE. Ret. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, the former commanding general of Army Aviation and Missile Command, has joined GE Aerospace as their new executive of Army programs, Bill Morris, the company’s head of defense engagements said on November 16. Morris said O’Connor will be based in Washington, D.C., and will lead strategy and execution for GE Aerospace Army Programs, “aligning our portfolio with evolving Army aviation needs and strengthening engagement with Army leadership and program offices.” ““He will help shape growth across our defense portfolio, including T700, T901, YT706 engines and integrated avionics,” Morris said in a social media post. O’Connor recently retired after 32 years of service in the Army, where his most recent role was as director of force development for the Army G-8.

Marine Corps Radars. Leidos said on Nov. 18 it has received a $40.8 million award from the Marine Corps to deliver 14 Medium Range Air Defense Radar (MRADR) systems. The deal follows a $32 million contract the company received in 2023 to develop four prototype radars, with the new award now moving the program into broader fielding. “MRADR is designed to provide persistent, 360-degree surveillance to help Marines track, identify, and defeat threats while minimizing the risk of revealing their position. The mobile system uses advanced antenna technology coupled with sophisticated signal processing designed to deliver that capability,” Leidos said in a statement. “The award includes an option to retrofit previously developed prototype systems and existing Marine Expeditionary Long Range Persistent Sensor systems.”

Stryker Support. The Army on Nov. 18 awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a $332.5 million contract for continued sustainment services for its fleet of Stryker combat vehicles. The work includes “total package fielding, de-processing, new equipment training and field-level maintenance support,” according to the Pentagon, and is expected to be completed in November 2031.

Autonomous Port Defense. The Army on Nov. 19 detailed a recent series of evaluations with Saronic’s Corsair platform to assess its potential for autonomous port defense. The event was led by the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and was conducted at the East Coast Military Ocean Terminal in Sunny Point, North Carolina and the West Coast Military Ocean Terminal in Concord, California, which the service noted are “key Army shipping points for military equipment and strategic ammunition.” “For the demo in California, manned teams operated the unmanned surface vehicles remotely, displaying the system’s capabilities and vast mission benefits. The autonomous vessels’ demonstrations allowed GVSC to explore new approaches to multiple problems both terminals are experiencing, showing promising initial results for each,” the Army said. “At the port demos, the autonomous vessels showed their capability to deliver threat deterrence and rapid response, while also reducing operational burdens on manned patrol units. Each vessel is equipped with radar and cameras on all sides, giving a 360-degree view around the exterior. GPS and satellite connection allow operators to communicate complex directives.”

Cyber Director Pick. Trump on Nov. 19 also picked Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, to be the White House’s next National Cyber Director. Davies, who has served in the Pentagon since late last year, would succeed the recently-fired Sean Cairncross. She would also step into the role as the U.S. has faced a series of network outages in recent weeks that have impacted the National Security Agency to key Microsoft services. “A battle-tested cyber leader and the Pentagon’s Chief Information Officer, Davies will drive an America First cyber strategy that treats cybersecurity as national security and keeps the United States dominant and secure in cyberspace,” the White House said in a statement. Before her time at the Pentagon, the department notes that Davies brought “nearly two decades of executive leadership experience at the intersection of cybersecurity, enterprise technology, and large-scale organizational transformation,” to include serving as chief information security officer for Unilever.