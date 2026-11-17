Seattle's Radian Aerospace startup said on Tuesday that its future Foundry 1 plant will significantly reduce costs for ceramic matrix composites (CMCs)--light, heat enduring materials used in hypersonic, space, missile defense, and propulsion systems/structures, such as the airframe around the engine exhaust for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] B-21 Raider stealth bomber. "Foundry 1 will combine automated production, high-temperature processing and digital inspection to address manufacturing bottlenecks in these industries," Radian Aerospace said. "The company is targeting an approximately 50 percent…