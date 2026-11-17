Seattle's Radian Aerospace startup said on Tuesday that its future Foundry 1 plant will significantly reduce costs for ceramic matrix composites (CMCs)--light, heat enduring materials used in hypersonic, space, missile defense, and propulsion systems/structures, such as the airframe around the engine exhaust for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] B-21 Raider stealth bomber. "Foundry 1 will combine automated production, high-temperature processing and digital inspection to address manufacturing bottlenecks in these industries," Radian Aerospace said. "The company is targeting an approximately 50 percent…
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Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
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