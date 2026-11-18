Senate appropriators have backed the Army’s proposed plan to reduce procurement of UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters, while restoring funds for the service to buy six more CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift aircraft. The committee’s fiscal year 2027 defense bill, introduced on Tuesday, also directs the Army to provide a new strategy outlining plans for its Chinook fleet, to include clarity on whether it will buy more upgraded Block II aircraft in the future. “The committee further notes…