The White House has sent Congress a list of requested anomalies it wants included in the next stopgap funding bill, seeking exemptions to boost munitions procurement and support for the Golden Dome homeland defense project, development of the Trump-class battleship and continued Virginia- and Columbia-class submarine work. The list arrives as Congress will likely turn to crafting a new continuing resolution after returning from the Thanksgiving break, facing a government shutdown deadline on Dec. 11. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), the…