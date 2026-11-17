In response to a congressional mandate in the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) conducted a review from August last year until this month--an audit that found that the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), the GPS III Follow-On (GPS IIIF) by Lockheed Martin [LMT], and the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT) Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) programs face significant supply chain challenges. "All three of the programs we reviewed…