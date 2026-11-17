In response to a congressional mandate in the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) conducted a review from August last year until this month--an audit that found that the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), the GPS III Follow-On (GPS IIIF) by Lockheed Martin [LMT], and the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT) Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) programs face significant supply chain challenges. "All three of the programs we reviewed…
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Senior Navy Official Says Service Must Avoid Delays, Reach Weapons Production Sooner
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Congress Updates
Senate Appropriators’ $1.07 Trillion Defense Bill Shifts $69 Billion From Reconciliation Request; Shipbuilding, R&D Take Cuts
Senate GOP appropriators have released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense bill that shifts over nearly $69 billion in items the Trump administration had requested via reconciliation, including multi-year […]
Wicker Says Reverting Carrier EMALS To Steam is a ‘Non-Starter,’ Cao Promises Better Communications After Sub Mishap
In a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday for acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called President Trump’s idea to revert aircraft […]
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
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