House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth

House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee rather than bring them up for a floor vote, effectively stalling the effort. Nevertheless, Democrats have signaled they will likely try again when they take over majority control of both chambers of Congress in January. “This vote is another attempt by Republicans…