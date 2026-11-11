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House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth

Matthew Beinart By
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House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Department of Defense hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Defense, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., June 11, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee rather than bring them up for a floor vote, effectively stalling the effort. Nevertheless, Democrats have signaled they will likely try again when they take over majority control of both chambers of Congress in January.  “This vote is another attempt by Republicans…

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Congress

House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth

House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]

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