Pictured is the U.S. Capitol at night (Photo by Sarah Salem)

Congress Returns. Congress has returned following the Thanksgiving break, with lawmakers facing a busy legislative agenda and a waning number of workdays before the current session ends. Stopgap funding legislation expires on Dec. 11 and, with a high unlikelihood of passing a full slate of negotiated appropriations bills before then, lawmakers will look to craft another continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. Senate appropriators have released a $1.07 trillion defense spending bill, while House and Senate leadership have yet to settle on final defense and non-defense toplines for fiscal year 2027. GOP lawmakers are also seeing prospects of passing a $350 billion defense reconciliation bill requested by the Trump administration hit a dead end before Democrats take majority control of both chambers in January. Work is also underway between the leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committee to finalize a negotiated version of the FY ‘27 National Defense Authorization Act.

Lockheed/Practice Rocket. Lockheed Martin said on Nov. 23 it has conducted a third successful flight test of its Joint Reduced Range Rocket (JR3) offering for the Army. “Built on mature rocket motor technology, our JR3 solution pairs a low-cost motor with an adaptable payload and reusable launch pod to support repeatable training cycles,” the company said in a statement. “JR3 is designed to let launcher crews conduct realistic live-fire drills on constrained ranges, day or night, across multiple locations.” Lockheed Martin and RTX’s Raytheon are both vying for the Army program, which is intended to find a replacement for the legacy Reduced Range Practice Rocket. At the recent flight test at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, Lockheed Martin said it launched 24 training rounds “demonstrating JR3’s range, trajectory, accuracy and marking-payload effects.”

Launched Effects. The Army has delivered nearly 1,500 Launched Effects capabilities across 11 divisions and three Multi-Domain Task Forces to date, Lt. Col. Hunter Gray, product manager for launched effects, has confirmed. The update on the number of systems delivered follows Army officials’ announcement earlier in November that the service was on track to complete a Pentagon leadership-directed plan to field launched effects across the force by the end of the year. Initial fielding began in the second quarter of FY ‘26 and will begin with a final 12th division in December.

Overhauling Maintenance. Improving the combat readiness of U.S. Air Force systems in the coming year is one of the stated priorities for Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach. “At the unit level, we need empowered commanders who can make decisions and drive our mission at the speed of combat. At the service level, we will focus our efforts this year on aligning Formal Training Units, improving pilot absorption, overhauling our maintenance enterprise, and refining how we present combat forces through AEW 2.0,” Wilsbach said on Nov. 24. Air Expeditionary Wing 2.0 (AEW 2.0) is a concept for modular, scalable wing-level units across the service. Wilsbach said that the Air Force has made some modernization strides, including “human-machine teaming between the F-22 and Collaborative Combat Aircraft, starting construction on Sentinel ICBM infrastructure, and continuing steady progress on airframes such as the F-47, B-21, and VC-25B,” he said. “We are entering an era where advanced computing, autonomy, and low-cost mass will increasingly shape the battlefield. We will continue to aggressively pursue super intelligence, advanced computing, and autonomous systems while ensuring our investments translate into real combat capability.”

Vector BOMBARD. In September, Utah-based startup Vector was the fourth place long-range strike finalist in the Gauntlet II phase of the Pentagon Defense Innovation Unit’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP)–a finish that means a DoD award to the company to build 5,000 drones under DDP. Now, Vector has announced it will build the Vector BOMBARD, a jet-powered long-range strike drone with a more than 600 mile range, cruise speed of 235 mph, maximum take-off weight of 281 pounds, and a maximum payload of 110 pounds. Former Navy SEAL and Olympic swimmer Larsen Jensen helped found Vector in 2024.

…Ukraine Lessons. “Built around a modular architecture, BOMBARD features autonomous flight from launch through terminal engagement, GPS-denied navigation, Open C2 integration and a Modular Payload Interface to accommodate different mission requirements,” according to Vector. “Drawing on its forward-deployed teams working alongside military personnel and observing developments on modern battlefields, including Ukraine, Vector is moving quickly to translate emerging combat lessons into new capabilities for American warfighters. The battlefield in Ukraine has demonstrated the growing impact of long-range, jet-powered one-way attack drones, which have become an increasingly consequential component of both Ukrainian and Russian operations.”

Largest UUV Award. HII received a $186 million contract from the United Kingdom’s National Armaments Director Group REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for the Royal Navy’s Mine-Hunting Capability program. The UUVs will help find and dispose of dangerous sea mines, the U.K said. HII said the award is the largest international order ever for the company’s unmanned systems. The contract also includes the company’s Sea Launcher automated launch and recovery systems. The number of UUVs and start of deliveries were not disclosed.

UxS Intel Award. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401, which is leading the Pentagon’s counter-drone efforts, has awarded DroneSec a contract to provide intelligence data and analysis on adversary unmanned systems (UxS). The value of the award was not disclosed. The contract has a one-year base period that began on Sept. 1 and include a one-year option. “This effort will provide insight into adversary unmanned systems, including emerging technologies, procurement networks, and tactics, techniques, and procedures used to develop and employ weaponized drones,” JIATF said. The task force added that DroneSec’s work will help it “accelerate the identification, evaluation, and delivery of advanced counter-UxS capabilities across the joint force.”

C-UAS IOC. Australia’s DroneShield last week said a layered fixed-site counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) solution it is providing the U.S. Defense Department has achieved initial operational capability (IOC). The system architecture includes DroneShield’s DroneSentry-X software-defined detection and disruption system, the company’s command and control platform and edge processing infrastructure, Ondas Holdings’ Sentrycs radio frequency detection systems, Echodyne’s Echoshield radar systems, “and additional site networking and communications infrastructure to enable interoperability among disparate systems by combining active, passive RF detection, and command-and-control fusion capabilities,” a spokesman for the Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force-401 told Defense Daily. “This interim milestone will enable JIATF-401 and our partners to assess operational effectiveness of the integrated system rather than rely on individual sensor evaluation.”

Draganfly Agreements. Canadian drone developer Draganfly has signed two international agreements, one with Ukraine’s TAF Industries and another with Estonian-Ukrainian defense technology developer DOD Solution, to work on unmanned systems and autonomy efforts. The agreement with TAF covers the evaluation of unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned ground vehicles for production in Canada. DOD Solution will work with Draganfly on the integration of the company’s AURA AI onboard autonomy platform for some of the Canadian company’s systems. Draganfly is an investor in DOD Solution.

Quantum Space Public. Quantum Space Inc. last week began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “QSPC.” The Maryland-based company is developing Scout and Ranger, highly maneuverable and refuellable spacecraft for operations across every orbit and cislunar space. In June the company said it received a Defense Department contract for a fuel depot spacecraft demonstration to enable in-space refueling.