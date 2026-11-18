Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) will not seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) in the next Congress, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Defense Daily. Rogers’ decision, first reported by Punchbowl News, now sets up a two-man race for the HASC ranking member role between Reps. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), both of whom have confirmed their plans to campaign for the leadership role. “Having served alongside our…