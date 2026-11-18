Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) will not seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) in the next Congress, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Defense Daily. Rogers’ decision, first reported by Punchbowl News, now sets up a two-man race for the HASC ranking member role between Reps. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), both of whom have confirmed their plans to campaign for the leadership role. “Having served alongside our…
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Rogers Won’t Seek Waiver To Retain Top GOP Spot On HASC; Kelly, Jackson Confirm Bids
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) will not seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) in the next Congress, a source familiar with the […]
Senate Appropriators’ $1.07 Trillion Defense Bill Shifts $69 Billion From Reconciliation Request; Shipbuilding, R&D Take Cuts
Senate GOP appropriators have released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense bill that shifts over nearly $69 billion in items the Trump administration had requested via reconciliation, including multi-year […]
Wicker Says Reverting Carrier EMALS To Steam is a ‘Non-Starter,’ Cao Promises Better Communications After Sub Mishap
In a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday for acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called President Trump’s idea to revert aircraft […]
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]