President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with executive branch agencies. The executive order also mandates that contractors must immediately “abide by any instructions” given by the White House and federal agencies forbidding them to share information with Congress “protected by executive privilege.” Executive privilege is an implied, not constitutional power, that presidents and federal agencies assert to…
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Congress Updates
Trump Directs Federal Contractors To Work With White House On Congressional Information Requests
President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with […]
HASC Chair Rogers Casts Doubt On ‘Right To Repair’ Reform Making It Into Final FY ‘27 NDAA
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has cast doubt on Congress including major “Right to Repair” reforms granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment […]
Navy Needs New Foreign-Backed U.S. Shipyard Focused on Frigates, Number Two Navy Civilian Nominee Says
The administration’s nominee to be the second highest civilian Navy official told senators Thursday the government should focus on having a foreign shipbuilder start a new U.S. shipyard focused on […]
Pentagon Needs Overarching Munitions Plan, GAO Says
In response to a charge from the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to examine Pentagon munitions levels and offer recommendations, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new […]
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