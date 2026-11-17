Senate GOP appropriators have released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense bill that shifts over nearly $69 billion in items the Trump administration had requested via reconciliation, including multi-year munitions procurement, with shipbuilding and research and development accounts taking a cut to account for the funding add. The upper chamber’s defense spending bill proposal arrives as lawmakers face a looming government shutdown deadline on Dec. 11 and a waning number of workdays to craft final appropriations and policy bills…