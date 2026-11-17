The Navy must accelerate its strategic weapons programs into production and become less tolerant of schedule delays, according to Rear Adm. Doug Williams, head of the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs. Williams, speaking at the Naval Submarine League symposium in Arlington, Va., pointed to ongoing work on the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2, the W93 warhead, Conventional Prompt Strike and the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) as examples of the Navy’s expanding strategic portfolio. The W93/Mk7, being developed with the…