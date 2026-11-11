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Nuclear Modernization

GOP Mainstay Fleischmann Suggests Nuclear Advocates Buddy Up to New Crop of Dems in Congress

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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GOP Mainstay Fleischmann Suggests Nuclear Advocates Buddy Up to New Crop of Dems in Congress
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) urged industry members at a Tuesday event to engage with Congress following the midterm elections to continue domestic nuclear power’s current momentum. Fleischmann told the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council’s New Nuclear Capital event in New York City that nuclear power has gained bipartisan support in Congress over time and can continue to grow through engagement with newly-elected legislators.  Fleischmann, who is participating in the current lame duck session in Washington, D.C., addressed the event virtually. The…

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