A top Senator on the Senate Armed Services Committee believes the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and final defense spending legislation will “get resolved at the same time.” “This year, you know, for kind of an… not completely unique, but a little bit unusual this year, the NDAA has really been riding with the approps [appropriations] discussion,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told reporters on Tuesday. “Because with the request of such an increase in the budget, then you…