In a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday for acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called President Trump’s idea to revert aircraft carrier catapults from the new Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) back to steam-powered os a “non-starter” while the nominee pointed to problems with the new Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE). Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) questioned Cao on Trump’s memo directing the Secretaries of Defense and the Navy to provide a plan…