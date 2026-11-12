China Busy Mapping Undersea Areas Around U.S. Operations

China’s expanding submarine production and seabed-mapping challenge the U.S. undersea advantage that underpins both conventional operations and the nation’s deterrent, as Beijing is increasingly targeting areas around key American operating locations, according to a top admiral. Vice Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Forces, said China has launched eight Shang-class submarines in less than four years and could produce 20 to 30 similar submarines over the next decade as Beijing expands its capabilities and industrial base. “China…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
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