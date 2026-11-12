China Busy Mapping Undersea Areas Around U.S. Operations

China’s expanding submarine production and seabed-mapping challenge the U.S. undersea advantage that underpins both conventional operations and the nation’s deterrent, as Beijing is increasingly targeting areas around key American operating locations, according to a top admiral. Vice Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Forces, said China has launched eight Shang-class submarines in less than four years and could produce 20 to 30 similar submarines over the next decade as Beijing expands its capabilities and industrial base. “China…