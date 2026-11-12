Sign In
Search
International

Serco Group’s U.S. Business To Acquire QinetiQ’s U.S. Business For $292 Million

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Serco Group’s U.S. Business To Acquire QinetiQ’s U.S. Business For $292 Million
QinetiQ US is involved in the Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle program. Photo: QinetiQ

Serco Inc., on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire the U.S. business of Britain’s QinetiQ for $292 million, adding new expertise and customers, and positioning to generate around $2.4 billion in revenue from U.S. operations. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. QinetiQ’s U.S. business has about 800 employees and is expected to have about $370 million in sales in 2027, a Serco Inc., spokesman told Defense Daily.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

HASC Dem Leaders Reveal Navy Did Not Notify Congress Of Submarine Grounding Incident, Sub Triad Leaders Relieved

Business/Financial

York Space Entering Unmanned Systems Market With Deal For Australian UGV Developer

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Air Force Awards Ursa Major $11 Million To Further Mature Hypersonic Engine

Advanced / Transformational Technology

ACS, Attalon Partner To Develop Autonomous Laser Weapon System To Counter Drones

Trending

First Anduril Satellite On Orbit Is For Space Domain Awareness
Northrop Grumman Declines To Protest F/A-XX
Bridenstine: First Quantum Space Delivery ‘Will Be Well Ahead’ Of 2031 First Task Order Due Date Under Andromeda
Defense Watch: Marauder, CVN-65, Leidos OTAs, Joby USAF Contract, S-92 to Korea
Viasat Receives Up to $450 Million Contract for SDN-B Mission Operations Center

Congress Updates

Congress

House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth

House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]

Congress

Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid.  Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]

Congress

No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says

Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]

Congress

Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA

More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume