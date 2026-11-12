Serco Group’s U.S. Business To Acquire QinetiQ’s U.S. Business For $292 Million

Serco Inc., on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire the U.S. business of Britain’s QinetiQ for $292 million, adding new expertise and customers, and positioning to generate around $2.4 billion in revenue from U.S. operations. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. QinetiQ’s U.S. business has about 800 employees and is expected to have about $370 million in sales in 2027, a Serco Inc., spokesman told Defense Daily.…