Air Force Awards Ursa Major $11 Million To Further Mature Hypersonic Engine

Ursa Major on Thursday said the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the company a $10.9 million option to further develop the storable Draper liquid rocket engine to have it ready to begin qualification in December 2027. The Block 0 variant of Draper was proved out in two flight-tests this year of the Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator (ARMD), while the contract option will mature the Block 1 variant “to an engine that’s ready for qualification,” Jason Meredith, president of…