York Space Entering Unmanned Systems Market With Deal For Australian UGV Developer

Satellite developer and operator York Space Systems [YSS] on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Australia’s Outlook Industries in a deal that would expand it into a new market area, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), with plans to bring production of at least one system to the U.S. Deal terms were not disclosed but the company did say it did not have to file a a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission because the transaction costs were immaterial…