York Space Entering Unmanned Systems Market With Deal For Australian UGV Developer

Satellite developer and operator York Space Systems [YSS] on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Australia’s Outlook Industries in a deal that would expand it into a new market area, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), with plans to bring production of at least one system to the U.S. Deal terms were not disclosed but the company did say it did not have to file a a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission because the transaction costs were immaterial…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
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Rockwell Automation - Singapore, Singapore
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Prince George's County Schools, Office of Integrity and Compliance - Largo/Upper Marlboro, MD
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Basic Commerce & Industries Inc - Dahlgren,