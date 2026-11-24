Parker Hannifin [PH] on Tuesday said it has completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of the commercial aerospace and defense business of CIRCOR International from the investment firm KKR [KKR], adding engineered and proprietary flight-critical motion and flow control products for commercial aircraft and defense applications. The deal was first announced in May (Defense Daily, May 21). CIRCOR Aerospace is expected to add about $270 million in annual sales, split 50-50 between commercial and defense programs, and provide more than 40…