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Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid

Matthew Beinart By
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Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chair of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, receives a brief during a visit to the 36th Wing headquarters at Andersen Air Force Base, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid.  Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), and was leading by over 7 points with more than 70 percent of votes counted when the Associated Press officially called the race on Monday evening. “Thank you, Riverside and Orange Counties! Election officials are still counting ballots, but the outcome of this race is clear. We won, and I…

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Congress

Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid.  Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]

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