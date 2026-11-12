ACS, Attalon Partner To Develop Autonomous Laser Weapon System To Counter Drones

Autonomous weapons station developer ACS and Attalon, a provider of high-energy laser technology, have teamed to develop a 3 kilowatt directed energy weapon system to cost-effectively defeat low-cost drones, the companies said on Thursday. Attalon will integrate its Valaris high-energy laser subsystem, which includes the laser and beam combiner, with ACS’s Bullfrog robotic weapon station that detects, tracks and rapidly points the laser precisely on its target. Another contractor will initially provide the beam director for the Attalon and ACS…