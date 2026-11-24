BlackSky Technology [BKSY] on Tuesday said it has acquired EpochGeo, a data science company whose artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technology fuses multiple types of data sources in a deal that expands the company’s solutions and adds new customers. Deal terms were not disclosed. EpochGeo, based in Washington, D.C., has about 45 employees. Lou Paladino, the company’s founder and CEO, is now BlackSky’s senior vice president of intelligence solutions. BlackSky operates a constellation of electro-optical satellites in low Earth…