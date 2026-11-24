BlackSky Technology [BKSY] on Tuesday said it has acquired EpochGeo, a data science company whose artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technology fuses multiple types of data sources in a deal that expands the company’s solutions and adds new customers. Deal terms were not disclosed. EpochGeo, based in Washington, D.C., has about 45 employees. Lou Paladino, the company’s founder and CEO, is now BlackSky’s senior vice president of intelligence solutions. BlackSky operates a constellation of electro-optical satellites in low Earth…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
$3.7 Billion Boost for NSSL Largest Recommended Increase for DAF in Senate GOP Defense Appropriators’ Bill
Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)–a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar […]
Trump Directs Federal Contractors To Work With White House On Congressional Information Requests
President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with […]
Coons: Congress ‘Out Of Time’ To Do Reconciliation, Final Defense Topline Likely Ends Up Closer To $1 Trillion
The top Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee (SAC-D) has said Congress still needs to settle on fiscal year 2027 appropriations toplines as a government shutdown deadline looms and […]
HASC Chair Rogers Casts Doubt On ‘Right To Repair’ Reform Making It Into Final FY ‘27 NDAA
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has cast doubt on Congress including major “Right to Repair” reforms granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment […]
Job Feed
-
Security Police Officer I (Experienced)
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Intern, R&D Undergraduate Summer
TITANS Cybersecurity, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Intern, R&D Graduate Summer
TITANS Cybersecurity, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Senior/Principal R&D Cybersecurity
Semiconductor Fabrication Process Engineer, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM