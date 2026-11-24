The Senate Appropriations Committee Monday released its long-awaited draft of the Energy & Water Development bill for fiscal 2027 that would give $54.2 billion to the Department of Energy. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) told a Knoxville conference in October that he expected the bill, which funds DoE and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, to pass before Dec. 11 during the lame duck session. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), however, told sister publication The Exchange Monitor last week that getting the bill passed…