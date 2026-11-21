IZMIR, Turkey — Access to space is one of the biggest issues right now in the industry, and the issue is a critical priority for NATO as threats from Russia are on the rise. At the NATO Edge defense tech event this past week, NATO announced Starlift, a new multinational space initiative to help secure launch of satellites for military purposes. Ten NATO allies, Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, along with South…