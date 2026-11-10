No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says

Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3 next year. "There is no path forward on defense reconciliation. There never has been," Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told Defense Daily on Tuesday after the Democratic policy lunch on Capitol Hill. Coons is the senior Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee's defense (SAC-D) panel and will likely…