Sign In
Search
Congress

No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Low angled view of the U.S. Capitol East Facade Front in Washington, DC.

Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3 next year. "There is no path forward on defense reconciliation. There never has been," Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told Defense Daily on Tuesday after the Democratic policy lunch on Capitol Hill. Coons is the senior Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee's defense (SAC-D) panel and will likely…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Space

First Anduril Satellite On Orbit Is For Space Domain Awareness

Navy/USMC

DIU Awards Three Prototype Contracts For Marine Corps ALPV

Air Force

F-35 Program Still Lacks Adequate Tracking of Parts, GAO Says

Air Force

Rocket Lab Gets $150 Million Conditional Loan Commitment from Pentagon OSC for Neutron

Trending

Northrop Grumman Declines To Protest F/A-XX
Bridenstine: First Quantum Space Delivery ‘Will Be Well Ahead’ Of 2031 First Task Order Due Date Under Andromeda
Defense Watch: Marauder, CVN-65, Leidos OTAs, Joby USAF Contract, S-92 to Korea
Executive Branch Decisions on Ukraine Loom, Including New Starshield Contract and F-16 Upgrades
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off

Congress Updates

Congress

No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says

Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]

Congress

Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA

More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]

Congress

Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave

Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]

Congress

Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off

Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume