First Anduril Satellite On Orbit Is For Space Domain Awareness

Anduril Industries' first satellite on orbit, launched in July, is designed to demonstrate space domain awareness missions, the company said on Tuesday. “You can't fight in space if you can't see in space,” Gokul Subramanian, an Anduril senior vice president and head of its space business, told reporters on Monday. “And we know, as we're hearing clearly from the government, that space is a war fighting domain.” ANDURIL-216 was launched into orbit on a SpaceX [SPCX] rocket and includes a…