Northwood Space Corp. last week said it has demonstrated full-duplex contacts with a government satellite in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) using a company-developed ground-based antenna, a key milestone for the company’s technology that showcased how government operators can leverage commercial antenna capacity. The contacts with Northwood’s Portal phased array antenna was performed through a prototype contract with the Space Force’s Space Systems Command’s Program Acquisition Executive for Battle Management Command, Control, Communications and Space Intelligence. The milestone was achieved within a…