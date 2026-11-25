The General Services Administration is seeking a contractor to build a new Joint Cyber Facility for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Colo., according to a solicitation posted Nov. 2. The project has an estimated value of between $10 million and $20 million and calls for construction of approximately 23,688 square feet of office and support space. Proposals are due Dec. 7. The facility will include roughly 16,000 square feet of…
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Congress Updates
White House Seeks Exemptions In Next CR For Munitions Boosts, Trump Battleship, Golden Dome
The White House has sent Congress a list of requested anomalies it wants included in the next stopgap funding bill, seeking exemptions to boost munitions procurement and support for the […]
$3.7 Billion Boost for NSSL Largest Recommended Increase for DAF in Senate GOP Defense Appropriators’ Bill
Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)–a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar […]
Trump Directs Federal Contractors To Work With White House On Congressional Information Requests
President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with […]
Coons: Congress ‘Out Of Time’ To Do Reconciliation, Final Defense Topline Likely Ends Up Closer To $1 Trillion
The top Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee (SAC-D) has said Congress still needs to settle on fiscal year 2027 appropriations toplines as a government shutdown deadline looms and […]
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