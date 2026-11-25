The General Services Administration is seeking a contractor to build a new Joint Cyber Facility for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Colo., according to a solicitation posted Nov. 2. The project has an estimated value of between $10 million and $20 million and calls for construction of approximately 23,688 square feet of office and support space. Proposals are due Dec. 7. The facility will include roughly 16,000 square feet of…