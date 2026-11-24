Although the Pentagon has said that it would preserve records that detail discussions on Project Meridian, a federal judge on Monday ordered the retention of such materials, including internal emails, and said that DoD counsel's earlier promise to keep the records was a request to trust without accompanying verification. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Amy Berman Jackson wrote that she is concerned that the Project Meridian "materials will not be adequately protected in the absence of an…
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Congress Updates
White House Seeks Exemptions In Next CR For Munitions Boosts, Trump Battleship, Golden Dome
The White House has sent Congress a list of requested anomalies it wants included in the next stopgap funding bill, seeking exemptions to boost munitions procurement and support for the […]
$3.7 Billion Boost for NSSL Largest Recommended Increase for DAF in Senate GOP Defense Appropriators’ Bill
Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)–a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar […]
Trump Directs Federal Contractors To Work With White House On Congressional Information Requests
President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with […]
Coons: Congress ‘Out Of Time’ To Do Reconciliation, Final Defense Topline Likely Ends Up Closer To $1 Trillion
The top Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee (SAC-D) has said Congress still needs to settle on fiscal year 2027 appropriations toplines as a government shutdown deadline looms and […]
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Security Police Officer I (Experienced)
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Intern, R&D Undergraduate Summer
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Intern, R&D Graduate Summer
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Senior/Principal R&D Cybersecurity
Semiconductor Fabrication Process Engineer, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM