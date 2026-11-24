Raytheon, an RTX [RTX] company, has been awarded a U.S. Navy Other Transaction Authority agreement to advance development of the Nuclear-Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N). The Other Transaction Authority agreement would aim to mature SLCM-N’s design, integrate key subsystems and prepare for future prototype demonstrations, the company said in a Nov. 24 press release. Raytheon said it will use a “composable weapons” approach that incorporates mature, modular technologies to accelerate development and reduce cycle time. The company’s Advanced Technology team…
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