Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management is acquiring the satellite manufacturing business of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense. The U.S. Space Systems business has built more than 650 satellites, including the first generation of the OneWeb constellation, and satellite platforms for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) constellation. Cerberus announced the acquisition on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and it is expected to close by the end of the year. The private equity firm stated it intends to…