Earnings rose at Amentum [AMTM] in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which the engineering and services company attributed to lots of domestic and international nuclear work. Net earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 2 were $174 million, or $0.71 a share, up from $40 million, or $0.16 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenue was $3.62 billion, down year-over-year from $3.92 billion, according to the Monday earnings press release. On full-year results, net earnings were $338 million or…