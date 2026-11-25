Another November means another U.S. Air Force production award to Boeing [BA] for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker, and on Tuesday the service said that the company is receiving $2.8 billion for 15 in Lot 13. Last November Boeing received a $2.5 billion contract for 15 KC-46s in Lot 12, and in November 2024, Boeing got $2.4 billion for 15 tankers in Lot 11 (Defense Daily, Nov. 25, 2025). Boeing will build the tankers in Seattle through June 30, 2030, according…
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Congress Updates
White House Seeks Exemptions In Next CR For Munitions Boosts, Trump Battleship, Golden Dome
The White House has sent Congress a list of requested anomalies it wants included in the next stopgap funding bill, seeking exemptions to boost munitions procurement and support for the […]
$3.7 Billion Boost for NSSL Largest Recommended Increase for DAF in Senate GOP Defense Appropriators’ Bill
Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)–a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar […]
Trump Directs Federal Contractors To Work With White House On Congressional Information Requests
President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with […]
Coons: Congress ‘Out Of Time’ To Do Reconciliation, Final Defense Topline Likely Ends Up Closer To $1 Trillion
The top Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee (SAC-D) has said Congress still needs to settle on fiscal year 2027 appropriations toplines as a government shutdown deadline looms and […]
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