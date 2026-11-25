Another November means another U.S. Air Force production award to Boeing [BA] for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker, and on Tuesday the service said that the company is receiving $2.8 billion for 15 in Lot 13. Last November Boeing received a $2.5 billion contract for 15 KC-46s in Lot 12, and in November 2024, Boeing got $2.4 billion for 15 tankers in Lot 11 (Defense Daily, Nov. 25, 2025). Boeing will build the tankers in Seattle through June 30, 2030, according…