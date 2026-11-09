Bridenstine: First Quantum Space Delivery ‘Will Be Well Ahead’ Of 2031 First Task Order Due Date Under Andromeda

Rockville, Md.-based Quantum Space believes its satellites will be ready for U.S. Space Force low Earth orbit to geostationary orbit (GEO) maneuvers and rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) several years ahead of the 2031 initial delivery deadline anticipated by Space Force in the $6.2 billion, 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) Andromeda contract. Andromeda "gets me super excited," Quantum Space CEO and former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Monday in a virtual forum with analysts and investors in Quantum Space,…
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Congress Updates
Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
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