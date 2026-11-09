Bridenstine: First Quantum Space Delivery ‘Will Be Well Ahead’ Of 2031 First Task Order Due Date Under Andromeda

Rockville, Md.-based Quantum Space believes its satellites will be ready for U.S. Space Force low Earth orbit to geostationary orbit (GEO) maneuvers and rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) several years ahead of the 2031 initial delivery deadline anticipated by Space Force in the $6.2 billion, 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) Andromeda contract. Andromeda "gets me super excited," Quantum Space CEO and former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Monday in a virtual forum with analysts and investors in Quantum Space,…