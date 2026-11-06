Viasat Receives Up to $450 Million Contract for SDN-B Mission Operations Center

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Thursday that it has awarded an up to $450 million contract to Viasat [VSAT] for a Space Data Network-Backbone (SDN-B) Mission Operations Center (MOC) to support future military operations, including missile defense afforded by a contemplated Golden Dome system. The $115 million initial task order is "to design, field, and scale the MOC," SSC said. "In this role, Viasat, Inc. will serve as the network and mission system integration partner as…