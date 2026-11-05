DoD Signs $250 Million Conditional Loan Commitment With U.S. Battery Materials Company

The Defense Department’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) on Thursday said it has signed a $250 million conditional loan commitment with 6K, Inc., to scale the company’s advanced battery materials production facility in Tennessee and reduce foreign dependencies. The conditional commitment requires a matching investment from 6K and the completion of financial and other due diligence requirements. OSC is not taking an equity stake in the company. 6K is based in Massachusetts and produces Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt cathode material used in batteries.…