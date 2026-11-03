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Federal Watchdogs File Project Meridian Lawsuit

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Federal Watchdogs File Project Meridian Lawsuit
Pictured is a Pentagon photo of what DoD said was the first meeting of Project Meridian's full board on Oct. 1.

The two most prominent defense industry board members of the Pentagon's Project Meridian are SpaceX [SPCX] founder and CEO Elon Musk and Anduril Industries' co-founder Palmer Luckey. A federal watchdogs' lawsuit filed against the Pentagon on Monday suggests that DoD will be more inclined to steer contracts to SpaceX, Anduril, and other companies with executives on the Project Meridian board. Co-defendants on the lawsuit are Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael. "On…

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