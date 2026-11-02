U.S. Space Force Cislunar Space System Under Consideration

The Department of the Air Force is considering a future Cislunar Space System (CSS) and eyeing the award of up to five preliminary design study contracts for five CSS satellites. The initial CSS, which would carry a payload of more than 2.2 tons, would begin operating in 2031. "The CSS will consist of up to five space vehicles (SV), each of which will require a spacecraft bus, accommodation of a government-provided payload, SV integration & test, a ground segment, including…