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U.S. Space Force Cislunar Space System Under Consideration

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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U.S. Space Force Cislunar Space System Under Consideration
Pictured is a U.S. Space Force photo of the Boeing X-37B before it began its eighth mission in August last year. The mission carries a quantum inertial sensor that the Space Force is to test and that may lead to benefits for cislunar navigation.

The Department of the Air Force is considering a future Cislunar Space System (CSS) and eyeing the award of up to five preliminary design study contracts for five CSS satellites. The initial CSS, which would carry a payload of more than 2.2 tons, would begin operating in 2031. "The CSS will consist of up to five space vehicles (SV), each of which will require a spacecraft bus, accommodation of a government-provided payload, SV integration & test, a ground segment, including…

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