LeoLabs, which plans to have two large plants by 2028 as it accelerates hiring, said on Monday that it has bought FishEye Software, Inc., an engineering firm that has specialized in software development and testing work on government owned-and-operated missile defense and space awareness radars for three decades. "As a wholly owned subsidiary of LeoLabs, FishEye will strengthen LeoLabs’ ability to accelerate delivery of its next generation radars optimized for missile warning and tracking," LeoLabs said. "This announcement comes as…