In response to a charge from the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to examine Pentagon munitions levels and offer recommendations, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report that DoD should develop an overarching munitions plan to ensure inventory levels are sufficient and should identify a Pentagon office to implement that plan. GAO said that it issued a classified version of the report on Sept. 24--a version that the agency said "omitted information DoD deemed classified or…
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Pentagon Needs Overarching Munitions Plan, GAO Says
In response to a charge from the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to examine Pentagon munitions levels and offer recommendations, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new […]
Obadal Says Army To Deliver ‘Multi-Year Program Plans’ To Hill, As Appropriators Seek More Transparency
Senate appropriators have called on the Army to provide increased transparency into its major acquisition and modernization efforts, specifically seeking greater insight into the service’s future plans for its aviation […]
HASC Chair Says $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill ‘Not Going To Happen’
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has said a $350 billion defense reconciliation bill “is not going to happen,” while suggesting a “skinnied down” version with around $100 […]
Senate Appropriators Back Army’s UH-60, AH-64 Cuts, Add Funds For More CH-47F Block IIs
Senate appropriators have backed the Army’s proposed plan to reduce procurement of UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters, while restoring funds for the service to buy six more CH-47F […]
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