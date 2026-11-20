In response to a charge from the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to examine Pentagon munitions levels and offer recommendations, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report that DoD should develop an overarching munitions plan to ensure inventory levels are sufficient and should identify a Pentagon office to implement that plan. GAO said that it issued a classified version of the report on Sept. 24--a version that the agency said "omitted information DoD deemed classified or…